Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services to be Disrupted on February 19; Check Timings

Delhi Metro will face disruption in regular operations on Yellow Line between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya stations for a few hours on Sunday, February 19 due to maintenance work. The Yellow line runs between Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli connecting 37 metro stations. It is to be noted that DMRC conducts regular maintenance work to ensure the proper functioning of trains on all the lines.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line (i.E. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available on two stations i.e, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha falling in this section till 06.30 AM from start of revenue services on 19.02.2023," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Also read: Indian Railways: IRCTC to Run Special Gurukripa Train Covering Sikh Pilgrimage Sites

Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 6.30 am, it said. "Connectivity between Kashmere Gate Metro station and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period," it added. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, officials said.

With PTI Inputs