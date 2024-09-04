Advertisement
Delhi Metro's Rithala-Narela Corridor To Extended Up To Haryana's Nathupur

The extended project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6230.99 crores, is expected to be finished within four years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: In a move that will benefit the residents of Delhi-NCR, it has been decided that the Delhi Metro's Rithala-Narela corridor will be extended to the Haryana Border. This was announced by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Delhi Metro line will now be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana under Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro project. 

The extended project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6230.99 crores, is expected to be finished within four years. The total length of the Delhi portion has been extended from 22.91 km to 23.737 km, while the Haryana portion will cover 2.726 km, making the combined stretch from Narela to Nathupur 26.463 km long. 

The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor is part of the larger Delhi Metro Phase-4 project, which includes six corridors:

(1) Mukundpur (Majlis Park) - Maujpur
(2) Aerocity - Tughlakabad
(3) Janakpuri West - R.K. Ashram
(4) Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block
(5) Inderlok - Indraprastha
(6) Rithala - Narela - Nathupur

Currently, the Mukundpur (Majlis Park) - Maujpur, Aerocity - Tughlakabad, and Janakpuri West - R.K. Ashram corridors are under construction. The Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block and Inderlok - Indraprastha corridors are in the tendering process. The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor will be the next to move forward, further expanding Delhi's metro network and bringing enhanced connectivity to the region.

