Indian Railways: 9 Trains Delayed Amid Dense Fog, Low Visibility in Northern India

The cold wave and dense fog in Northern India have been affecting transportation services. Railway officials were alerted on Friday that up to nine trains are running behind schedule as a result of poor visibility. The Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special is five and a half hours late, and the Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is four hours late, according to railway officials. In addition, Indian Railways cancelled more than 300 trains today. However, those cancellations were necessary to guarantee efficient service throughout the whole rail network.

Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is late by one hour, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express late by two-and-a-half hours, Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express by four hours, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express late by one hour, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express late by three hours, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes, and Lucknow-New Delhi Mail late by one hours.

On Thursday, as many as 11 passenger trains were delayed in the north India due to low visibility, the Railways had informed.According to railway officials, Barauni-NewDelhi Clone Special and Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express were late by three-and-a-half hours.Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express were running late by two hours while Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express and Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra were late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes.

Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, were also late by one hours, two-and-a-half hours, one-and-a-half hours, and three hours respectively.

(With ANI Inputs)