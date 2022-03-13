Delhi Railway Passenger Reservation System to remain inactive on Sunday night

According to the Indian Railways, the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services in Delhi will be unavailable for a few hours between March 13 and 14. This is due to some dynamic and static data compression.

According to a press release from Northern Railways, the general public will not be able to use PRS services from 11.45 p.m. on March 13, 2022 until 03.15 a.m. on March 14, 2022.

During these three and a half hours, people will not be able to access services such as ticket reservations, booking cancellations, charting, internet booking, and PRS query on telephone number 139 as well as Exceptional Data Report status.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to activity of Static and Dynamic Database compression, all the services of Delhi PRS, i.e. reservation, cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on 139, EDR services will not be available from 23.45 hrs. on 13.03.2022 to 03.15 hrs. on 14.03.2022 approx," statement by Indian railways.

With inputs from ANI

