INDIAN RAILWAYS

Delhi To Patna In Just 3 Hours; Know All About Upcoming Bullet Train Route

Indian Railways is gearing up to launch a bullet train service on the Delhi-Howrah route. This high-speed train will significantly reduce the travel time from 17 hours to just 3 hours. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 08:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
An Exciting news is awaiting for travelers from Delhi to Patna. Indian Railways is gearing up to launch a bullet train service on the Delhi-Howrah route. This high-speed train will significantly reduce the travel time from 17 hours to just 3 hours. Read here to know all about this upcoming Bullet Train.\

Route Details and Stations

The Delhi-Howrah bullet train will pass through key locations, including Buxar, Patna, and Gaya. Each of these districts will have dedicated stations for the bullet train, ensuring seamless travel for passengers. The train will continue from Delhi to Varanasi via Buxar, Patna, and Gaya, before reaching Howrah. The entire railway line for the bullet train will be elevated, with the tracks at a height equivalent to a two-story building.

Progress in Bihar

In Bihar, the route for the elevated track has been finalized. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will start station construction and land acquisition soon. A team from NHSRCL is expected to arrive in Patna by the last week of August to finalize the station location, likely at Phulwari or Bihta. The development of separate stations in Buxar, Patna, and Gaya will enhance the infrastructure and connectivity in these regions.

Benefits to Passengers

The introduction of the bullet train on this route will be a great convinience for the passengers. What currently takes one to two days of travel will be reduced to a matter of hours, revolutionizing travel between these major cities. The bullet train, traveling at a speed of 350 kmph, promises a fast and comfortable journey. 

 

