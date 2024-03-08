In commemoration of International Women's Day, the northern Railway has designated Delhi's Safdarjung Metro Station as a 'pink' railway station. This symbolic gesture aims to underscore the pivotal role women play across various sectors within the Indian Railways.

According to a report by NDTV, a special train staffed entirely by women, comprising a loco pilot, two assistant loco pilots, and two guards, departed from the metro station at 10 am. This initiative serves to highlight and honor the significant contributions made by women within the Indian Railways framework.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also joined in the festivities, expressing their commitment to empowering women. In a statement shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the DMRC affirmed, "Empowering every journey, celebrating every milestone. DMRC honors the spirit of womanhood this International Women's Day, recognizing their invaluable contributions in shaping our world."

In addition to the symbolic gesture at Safdarjung Metro Station, the DMRC has organized various activities for both its female commuters and employees. The theme for this year's Women's Day celebrations is "Count her in: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress."

Delhi Metro held International Women's Day celebrations today at Prakriti Park with the theme Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress. The winners of various competitions held were also honored with prizes. There was a colourful cultural programme as well. pic.twitter.com/04nSln3mZW — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 7, 2024

Empowering every journey, celebrating every milestone. DMRC honors the spirit of womanhood this International Women's Day, recognizing their invaluable contributions in shaping our world.#DelhiMetro #IWD2024 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/DClQv81bjM — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 8, 2024

Notable events include celebrations held at Prakriti Park, featuring esteemed guests such as para-athlete Deepa Malik and DIG, CISF Meghna Yadav. The event was attended by the First Lady of DMRC as well. Furthermore, a quiz on social media platform X was conducted, engaging participants from February 26 to March 1.

The DMRC also hosted a live theme-based Art Work competition at several Metro stations, including Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, and Vishwavidyalaya, on February 29. The theme, "Metro has empowered women," aimed to showcase the integral role women play in the Metro's operations.

Moreover, the DMRC organized an essay competition titled "Shattering the glass ceiling: rising participation of women in the workplace," along with a live art competition on the topic "Many roles of women" at Metro Bhawan and Shastri Park.