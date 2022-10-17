Diwali 2022: Indian Railways announces festival special Rajdhani Train between New Delhi-Patna, check timings here

With the onset of the festive season, Indian Railways is buckled up for the influx of passengers. Preparing for the oncoming wave of passengers, the behemoth organisation has begun multiple special trains on various routes to cater to the passengers. Following the same, Railways recently announced that they are beginning the Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train between New Delhi and Patna. The new service is expected to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.

New Delhi-Patna Special Train timings

The 02250 New Delhi – Patna Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will depart from New Delhi on 22.10.2022, 25.10.2022, and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will depart from Patna on 23.10.2022 and 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.

Having A.C. class accommodations, the 02250/ 02249 New Delhi- Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Express train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn. and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations en route in both sections.

Earlier, Indian Railways announced that it will launch 82 special trains during the holiday season in October, anticipating an increase in passenger demand. This programme made it easier, more comfortable, and more convenient for travellers to travel during holidays like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Chhath Puja, and Diwali. These unique trains were supposed to travel on a variety of routes to make it easier to travel around India.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways reaches a new milestone today with the delivery of the nation's first aluminium goods train rake. This aluminium goods train is unique from all others since it has a greater capacity for hauling freight while being lighter than its predecessors. In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, it was launched by the state's railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. The rake is 180 tonnes lighter than current steel rakes, allowing it to travel the same distance at a higher speed and with less power. The lifetime carbon savings range from 8 to 10 tonnes, but the Indian Railways will save more than 14,500 tonnes of carbon with the start of this train.