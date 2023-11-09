Diwali 2023: Indian Railways To Run THESE Special Trains For UP, Bihar For Diwali & Chhath Puja - Complete List Here

In recent days, there has been an increase in demand for train tickets ahead of the upcoming Diwali festivities and Chhath Puja. Therefore, to address this rush, Indian Railways will operate special trains to various cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in an effort to reduce the holiday traffic. Indian Railways will run 283 special trains throughout the nation during the holiday season, according to a statement made earlier in October by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishanaw. To accommodate more passengers during the rush for Diwali and Chhath Puja, most of these trains will run from Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune to various cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Northern Railways Diwali/Chhath Puja Special Trains

Well, the Northern Railways department will be running a host of special trains, including Gomti Nagar - New Delhi - Chhapra Jn. Festival Special Train (05071/05072), Ara Jn. - Ananda Vihar T. - Ara Jn. Puja Special Train (03227/03228), Chhapra Jn. - New Delhi - Chhapra Jn. Festive Special Train (05159/05160), New Delhi - Bapudham Motihari - New Delhi Festival Special Train (04018/04017), Sabarmati - Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Sabarmati Superfast Special Train (09425/09426), Gorakhpur Jn. - New Delhi - Gorakhpur Jn. Festival Special Train (05065/05066), Bhavnagar - Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bhavnagar Special Train (09557/09558), Gorakhpur Jn. - New Delhi - Gorakhpur Jn. Festival Special Train (05069/05070), and Darbhanga Jn. - Delhi Jn. - Darbhanga Jn. Weekly Express Special Train (05527/05528).

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, Railways have decided to run the following additional Festival Special Express Trains as per details given below:-



#FestivalSpecialTrains2023 pic.twitter.com/ag8Pr5JaWe — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 8, 2023

Central Railways Diwali/Chhath Puja Special Trains

Talking of Central Railways, the division will run multiple trains between Pune and Danapur. The list includes Train No. 01417 Pune - Danapur Express: Every Sunday from 12th November to 03rd December it will depart from Pune at 06.35 hrs and reach Danapur at 11.40 hrs the next day, Train no. 01418 Danapur - Pune Express: Every Monday from 13th November to 04th December it will depart from Danapur at 13.30 hrs and reach Pune at 18.20 hrs the next day. These trains will have 18 AC three economy, 2 SLR coaches.

Furthermore, there will be train No. 01419 Pune - Danapur Express: The train will depart from Pune at 15.15 hrs every Wednesday from 15th November to 06th December and reach Danapur at 19.00 hrs the next day, Train no. 01420 Danapur - Pune Express: It will depart from Danapur at 22.40 hrs every Thursday from 16th November to 07th December and reach Pune at 05.50 hrs on the third day. This train will have 18 AC three economy coaches, 2 SLR.

Also, the division will operate - Train no. 01421 Pune - Danapur Express: The train will depart from Pune at 06.35 hrs every Tuesday from 14th November to 05th December and reach Danapur at 11.40 hrs the next day, along with train no. 01422 Danapur - Pune Express: It will depart from Danapur at 13.30 hrs every Wednesday from 15th November to 06th December and reach Pune at 19.40 hrs the next day.

यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए दिवाली एवं छठ के अवसर पर पुणे- दानापुर- पुणे के बीच त्यौहार विशेष गाडियां चलेगी..



गाड़ी सं. 01417 पुणे - दानापुर एक्सप्रेस-

प्रति रविवार दिनांक 12 नवंबर से 03 दिसंबर तक पुणे से 06.35 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन 11.40 बजे दानापुर पहुचेंगी

गाड़ी सं.… pic.twitter.com/6v8YIaWJ1Q — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 9, 2023

East Central Railways Diwali/Chhath Puja Special Trains

The East Central Railways will also be running multiple trains during the festive seasons, including 05527-05528 Delhi-Darbhanga-Delhi Express special train from November 11 to December 12, 04811-04812 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Danapur-Bhagat Ki Kothi from November 8 to 30, 04489-04490 New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Special from November 8 to 16, 02260-02259 New Delhi-Bhagalpur-New Delhi Special from November 14 to 18, and 08625-08626 Ranchi-Laheriasarai-Ranchi Special from November 9 to 17.