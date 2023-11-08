Diwali 2023: Southern Railway Announces Special Trains To Clear Festive Rush

Southern Railway will operate special trains on Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Junction-Tambaram sections to clear the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali for three round trips, a railway release said here.

Train No 06062 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Junction festival special leaves Nagercoil at 2.45 pm on Saturdays (November 11, 18, and 25) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.15 am the next day.

Train No 06063 Mangaluru Junction-Tambaram festival special fare special express leaves Mangaluru at 10 am on Sundays (November 12, 19, and 26) to reach Tambaram at at 5.10 am the next day. The railways will also operate festival special trains on special fare -- express services for three round trips between Tambaram-Mangaluru Junction-Tambaram.

Train No 06064 Tambaram-Mangaluru Jn festival special express leaves Tambaram at 1.30 pm on Fridays (November 10, 17, and 24) to reach Mangaluru Jn at 6.20 am the next day.

Train No. 06065 Mangaluru Jn-Tambaram festival special fare special express via Nagercoil leaves Mangaluru Jn at 10 am on Saturdays (November 11, 18, and 25) to reach Tambaram at 1.15 pm the next day, the release said.