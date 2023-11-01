DMRC Launches Momentum 2.0 Mobile App For Not Just Tickets, But Grocery, FasTag, And More

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched 'Momentum 2.0,' app which provides instant and direct access to services such as Integrated QR Ticketing (mainline and airport line), a wide array of e-shopping choices, digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries, Smart Utility Payments and last-mile connectivity options. The 'Momentum 2.0' platform was formally launched by DMRC's Managing Director, Dr Vikas Kumar at the Shivaji Stadium Metro station.

According to officials, the new app, a joint initiative of Delhi Metro & AutoPe Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., simplifies Metro entry with QR Ticketing, providing a seamless experience. "It offers integrated QR tickets for all Metro lines, including the Airport Line, eliminating the need of multiple apps in turn enhancing user experience. In addition, DMRC card recharge as well as transaction details of the card are also available on App, thus enabling commuters to go through their travel & recharge history. There is also an option for commuters to give standing instructions in the App for “Auto Top Up” in case the balance falls below a minimum defined value," said the official.

The app also has an e-shopping option with a wide array of goods to choose from.

"This innovative Brick & Click Store experience provides customers on the go convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations. Brands can display their products and services through extended reality tools, and travellers can simply use a QR code mechanism to shop the goods of their choice," said the Delhi metro spokesperson.

At present virtual stores have been provided at 20 stations and will be provided at the majority of the stations by the end of June 2024.

"For passengers looking to get their shopping items delivered safely even when they are not at home, the DMRC has the Smart Box option, a truly fascinating feature of Momentum 2.0. These innovative digital lockers, stationed at the Metro, offersecure, tech-enabled management of parcel and other products, ensuring the swiftest delivery and retrieval processes," said the spokesperson.

"It can be utilised by institutions such as banks for delivering crucial items like cheque Presently, digital lockers have been provided at 50 stations and will be provided at the books, debit cards, and credit cards, as well as by e-commerce companies, further underlining their brilliance and practicality," said the official.

majority of the stations by June 2024.

"Apart from the above, a number of additional services will also be offered. Users will be able to pay their utility bills such as electricity, gas , mobile, DTH, FASTag etc easily," said the official.