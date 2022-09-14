Durga Puja 2022: Indian Railways to run special trains between Kolkata-Ajmer from THIS day

Durga Puja 2022: As India is all set to celebrate Durga Puja after two years of halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways is also set to manage the passenger rush on the upcoming Durga Puja 2022. To ensure passengers’ convenience and comfort, Indian Railways will run special trains on Durga Puja. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Haridwar. The railway officials started train ticket bookings on September 12. The Indian Railways’ Eastern Railway will also run train services between Sealdah and New Jalpaiguri.

Puja Special Trains pic.twitter.com/LfJoCQNPSd — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) September 13, 2022

The train ticket booking for 03125 Kolkata–Ajmer Puja Special train was made available to publice from September 12, 2022, through PRS and online mode. The Tatkal Quota is however not available. The special train will halts at the following stations: Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih railway stations.

Check the list of trains and their schedules HERE:

Kolkata-Ajmer Durga Puja Special trains

03125 Kolkata – Ajmer Puja Special train will leave Kolkata at 2:00 pm on every Tuesday between October 4, 2022, and October 25, 2022 (four trips) and will reach Ajmer at 7:40 pm the next day.

Meanwhile, 03126 Ajmer – Kolkata Puja Special train will leave Ajmer at 10:00 pm on every Wednesday between October 5, 2022, and October 26, 2022 (four trips) and will reach Kolkata at 05:00 am on the third day.

Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Durga Puja Special trains

03129 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Puja Special train will leave Sealdah at 11:50 pm every Thursday between October 13, 2022, and October 24, 2022 (seven trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 am the next day.

03130 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Puja Special train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 noon on every Friday between October 14, 2022, and October 25, 2022 (seven trips) to reach Sealdah at 11:35 pm on the same day.



