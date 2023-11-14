East Coast Railway Runs Chhat Special Train Between Puri And Patna: Check Route, Timing

In a bid to control the festive rush and offer convenience to passengers during the festive season, East Coast Railways has introduced a new special train to cater the increased number of passengers as the eastern province of the country celebrates Chhat. The new special train will run between Puri and Patna. The special train - 08449, will start from Puri at 11:30 Am on Monday and Wednesday, while on the return journey (08450), it will depart from Patna at 6 Pm on Tuesday and Thursday. The Chhat festival is on November 19-20.

In other news, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been suspended temporarily, in order to control the extra rush of passengers and ensure better crowd management on the occasion of Diwali and Chhat Puja.

There will be no sale of platform tickets at these two locations from November 13, the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways said on Monday. It will remain effective till November 18.

However, persons coming to the stations just to assist the aged, illiterate and woman passengers who are not in a position to fend for themselves will be exempted from this restriction.

A platform ticket is a type of rail ticket issued by major railway stations, permitting the bearer to access the platforms of a railway station, but not to board and use any train services.

It allows people to walk with their friends and loved ones all the way to the passenger car at stations where the general public is not admitted to platforms. It is valid for 2 hours from the time of issue.

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway earlier this month announced 327 special train services for the festive season.