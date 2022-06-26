NewsRailways
Eid 2022: New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express train services to remain suspended for 9 days

The train services were suspended as per request from Bangladesh Railways, NFR release said adding regular services will resume soon after Eid celebration is over, reports PTI. 

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
  • Mitali Express train services will remain suspended for nine days due to Eid celebration
  • The train services will be suspended from July 6 onwards on New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka route
  • The services were suspended as per request from Bangladesh Railways

In view of Eid celebrations in the neighbouring country, the services of Mitali Express running between New Jalpaiguri in India and Bangladesh capital Dhaka will remain suspended for nine days from July 6, an NFR release said on June 25. The services were suspended as per request from Bangladesh Railways, it said, adding regular services will resume soon after Eid celebration is over in the neighbouring country.

"Indian Railways has decided to cancel the services of 13132 (New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka) & 13131 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express from 06th July to 14th July, 2022 due to celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh," the release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

"Bangladesh Railways has requested Indian Railways to cancel the trips of Mitali Express in view of the Eid festival," it said.

The train service between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka Cantonment railway stations was flagged off on June 1 this year by the railway ministers of the two countries. Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh had resumed last month after two years of gap due to Covid-19 pandemic, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)

