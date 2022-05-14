हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Elephant barely saved from crashing into a train, netizens praise loco pilot: WATCH

The loco pilots in the viral video saving the elephant in North Bengal have been identified as R.R. Kumar and S. Kundu.

Elephant barely saved from crashing into a train, netizens praise loco pilot: WATCH
Elephant crossing rail tracks

Recently there have been many incidents in which the Loco Pilot stopped the train on tracks for personal reasons. Contradicting those incidents in the recent event, the loco pilot stopped the train on its way to save an elephant from being run over by the train. The incident occurred in North Bengal, where the loco pilot had to use emergency breaks to save the elephant while the animal was crossing the rail tracks. The Divisional Railway Manager shared the video of the incident on Twitter. The video has been receiving praises from the netizens for the kindness of the pilot.

In the video, the Elephant can be seen appearing awfully close to the train on the rail tracks. By the looks of it, the situation seems hard to be managed, considering the distance between the train and the elephant. However, the loco pilots skillfully handle the situation and apply the emergency breaks on time, saving the elephant. The loco pilots have been identified as R.R. Kumar and S. Kundu.

The video on Twitter has been captioned saying, "LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed a wild elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brakes to control train speed, saving wildlife."

Also read: Trains in India to get more customer centric features like 'Baby Berth', promises Railway Minister

A wild elephant was spared in a similar occurrence between Nagrakata and Chalsa in Jalpaiguri district, North Bengal, courtesy of the quick emergency brake pulled by loco pilots.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railwayselephant rail tracksTrainsViral video
Next
Story

Trains in India to get more customer centric features like 'Baby Berth', promises Railway Minister

Must Watch

PT14M39S

Delhi Mundka Fire: 27 die in massive fire in west Delhi, search operation continue