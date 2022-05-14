Recently there have been many incidents in which the Loco Pilot stopped the train on tracks for personal reasons. Contradicting those incidents in the recent event, the loco pilot stopped the train on its way to save an elephant from being run over by the train. The incident occurred in North Bengal, where the loco pilot had to use emergency breaks to save the elephant while the animal was crossing the rail tracks. The Divisional Railway Manager shared the video of the incident on Twitter. The video has been receiving praises from the netizens for the kindness of the pilot.

In the video, the Elephant can be seen appearing awfully close to the train on the rail tracks. By the looks of it, the situation seems hard to be managed, considering the distance between the train and the elephant. However, the loco pilots skillfully handle the situation and apply the emergency breaks on time, saving the elephant. The loco pilots have been identified as R.R. Kumar and S. Kundu.

#Alert LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed one Wild Elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brake to control Train speed saving Wildlife. @wti_org_india@RailMinIndia @RailNf pic.twitter.com/12PC5ffTqO — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) May 12, 2022

The video on Twitter has been captioned saying, "LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed a wild elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brakes to control train speed, saving wildlife."

A wild elephant was spared in a similar occurrence between Nagrakata and Chalsa in Jalpaiguri district, North Bengal, courtesy of the quick emergency brake pulled by loco pilots.

