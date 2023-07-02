Fact Check: IRCTC Denies Serving Only Vegetarian Food On Trains During 'Sawan' Month

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has denied claims that the catering body will be serving only vegetarian food items in Bihar during the month of 'Sawan'. Earlier, various media reports suggested that IRCTC, in Bihar's Bhagalpur, announced that it will serve only vegetarian food items during the month of 'Sawan'. The Indian Railways would stop providing non-vegetarian food from July 4, a report on ANI stated. In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year.

Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. However, in a Twitter post, IRCTC denied such claims, stating that no such instructions have been given. "No such instructions have been issued by IRCTC. All approved items are available for sale to passengers from the food unit," wrote IRCTC in a Twitter post.

No such instructions have been issued by IRCTC. All approved items are available for sale to passengers from the food unit. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 2, 2023

The ANI report quoted Pankaj Kumar, Manager of a food service stall saying, "In the month of Sawan, food will be served without onion and garlic. Fruits will also be given. This arrangement will be applicable throughout Sawan. Non-vegetarian food will be stopped from July 4. Cleanliness will be taken care of."

This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago. July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period.

Instances like these have occurred previously as well, when the non-veg was stopped from selling on trains due to a festival.