First Train For Agra Metro Project Arrives At Depot, Gets Distinct Yellow Colour

The Agra Metro priority corridor, which is expected to start in 2024, is a six-km line connecting Taj East Gate with Jama Masjid and will have three elevated and three underground metro stations.

Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

The upcoming Agra Metro project has received its first train set, an official at Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) said. The train set painted in a distinct yellow colour, arrived at the metro depot in Agra on Monday, March 6. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in February, said the metro services will be operational for the people of Agra by the beginning of 2024. There will be a total of 28 trains for Agra Metro and six for the priority corridor, as per a report on PTI. The metro train will be equipped with ultra-modern technology and seamless design.

The priority corridor, which is expected to start in 2024, is a six-km line connecting Taj East Gate station with the Jama Masjid station and will have three elevated and three underground metro stations. The metro stations of Taj East Gate, Basai Metro Station and Fatehabad Road Metro Station will be elevated and metro stations of Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid will be underground. 

The trains will be managed and operated from the Agra Metro depot and will be operated in an automated CBTC mode (Communication-Based Train Control) making the train operations safe and efficient, the official said. Around 974 passengers will be able to commute in it at the speed of 80-90 kmph, he said.

"The first metro train for the Agra Metro project arrived at the metro depot in Agra on Monday. The features of the metro train are that around 974 passengers will be able to commute in one train," Panchanan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) at Agra Metro told PTI.

"All trains are equipped with high-end safety features including fire and crash proof design. They will also have 24 CCTV cameras to record all passenger movement and activity. The live footage will be transmitted to the depot's security room," he added.

The unloading ceremony was organised in the presence of Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar. Equipped with emergency talk-back buttons, the trains will enable the passenger to directly commute with the train operator in case of any emergency. To combat air pollution, all trains will be equipped with Modern Propulsion System.

