FSSAI awards Varanasi Cantt Railway Station 5-star certification for high-quality, nutritious food

Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has been awarded a five-star 'Eat Right Station' certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers, the Railways said in a statement on Thursday. The certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from one to five. The five-star rating indicates full compliance by the station to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement -- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity-building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

The other railway stations with Star certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi); Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai); Mumbai Central Railway Station; Vadodara Railway Station, Chandigarh Railway Station and Bhopal Railway Station.