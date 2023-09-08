G20 Summit: Delhi Metro Urges Commuters To Use Magenta Line To Travel To Airport

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday requested the commuters to use Magenta Line for reaching to Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport. DMRC in its notification also said that feeder buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 will be unavailable from September 8 to 10.

"To reach Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, commuters are requested to use Magenta Line and get down at Terminal 1-IGI Airport Metro Station. Feeder Buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 will be unavailable from 8th to 10th September," DMRC said in a statement. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10. The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines.

"All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (September 8-10) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9-10 due to security constraints," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

In view of this prestigious G-20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi Metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in the smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumours.

For regular updates regarding Metro services, passengers are advised to follow DMRC’s official social media handles @officialDMRC on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram including the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ App and website www.delhimetrorail.com. Passengers are also advised to use the ‘DMRC Travel’ App for instant booking of QR tickets for travel in Metro eliminating the need to go to ticket counters/stand in queue.