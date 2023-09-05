trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658090
G20 Summit: Indian Railways Suspends Parcel Service In Delhi Till September 10

G20 Summit: The restrictions will be imposed at several railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Sarai Rohilla.

Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: PTI
G20 Summit: Indian Railways Suspends Parcel Service In Delhi Till September 10

Keeping in view the security arrangements for the G20 Summit, the Northern Railway has imposed restrictions on the movement of parcel vans in Delhi from September 8 to 10. The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here. The restrictions will be imposed at several railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Sarai Rohilla.

According to a press statement issued by the NR, passenger trains, that originate from, travel across or terminate at these stations, will not have any kind of parcel coaches, including the leased ones and all Parcel Cargo Express Trains (PCET) also stand cancelled for these three days.


“Parcel godowns and platforms shall remain free of parcel packages/packing. In the wake of the G20 Summit, a restriction is imposed on both inward and outward traffic, including leased SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake), AGC (Assistant Guard's Cabins), VPS (Parcel Vans), and PCETs (Parcel Cargo Express Train) at all the aforesaid stations,” the statement said.

“Personal luggage may be allowed in the passenger coach only and booking of registered newspapers and magazines shall be permitted after observing all commercial formalities,” it added.

