G20 Summit: Supreme Court Metro Station To Remain Closed On September 9-10

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will not allow boarding or deboarding of passengers at the Supreme Court metro station on September 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said. The Supreme Court Metro Station of the Delhi Metro is the closest station near Pragati Maidan -- the venue of the mega summit. Refuting claims of closing a selected metro stations from September 8-10 for security purposes, DMRC added that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except the Supreme Court Metro Station.

At the SC station as well, boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed only on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints. However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry or exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in the New Delhi district on September 9 and 10 to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday. Parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and R K Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 AM on September 8 till noon on September 11, it said.

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate the movement of the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9-10 at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.