trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630497
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Runs Over Cattle in Gujarat, Delayed By 20 Minutes

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express ran over the animal around 2 km from Valsad railway station in south Gujarat and was forced to halt for nearly 20 minutes.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Runs Over Cattle in Gujarat, Delayed By 20 Minutes

A Vande Bharat Express train ran over cattle near Gujarat's Valsad railway station and was forced to halt for nearly 20 minutes before resuming its journey on Monday evening, an official said. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express ran over the animal around 2 km from Valsad railway station in south Gujarat and was forced to halt for nearly 20 minutes as the carcass was removed from its wheels, station master of Valsad railway station S K Dutta said.

The incident occurred around 6.19 pm, and the train left for its destination at 6.40 pm after the carcass was removed, Dutta said. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. Days after its inauguration, it had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced.

After a spate of such incidents, the Western Railway (WR) has commenced the work of erecting metal barriers along the more than 620-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route with the aim to stop animals from straying onto the tracks.

cre Trending Stories

The Western Railway said in January this year, that incidents of cattle being run over adversely affect rail operations, increasing the possibility of accidents and causing loss to Railway property. Such incidents also endanger the lives of cattle and cause financial loss to their owners.

The metal fencing will cover a length of 622 km and the entire project will cost Rs 245.26 crore. The Western Railway has appealed to cattle owners and grazers to not let their domesticated animals come near the railway tracks.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report