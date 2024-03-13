Good News For People Of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh; Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains

Amid the festive rush and increasing demand of train tickets ahead of Holi, the Northern Railways has announced to run several Holi special trains to connect the northern belt of India. Northern Railways has provided an extensive list of Holi Special trains being run to various destinations. Check the list below:

1. Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Jn.- Anand Vihar Terminal Special (04066/04065): Running from Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna Jn. and back, with stops at Govindpuri, Prayagraj Jn., Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Danapur, and Patna Jn.

2. Delhi Jn.- Barauni- Delhi jn. Reversed Special (04062/04061): Running between Delhi Jn. and Barauni with stops at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, and Hajipur.

3. Chandigarh- Gorakhpur- Chandigarh Reversed Special (04518/04517): Operating between Chandigarh and Gorakhpur with stops at Ambala Cantt., Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, and Gonda.

4. Anand Vihar Terminal-Jaynagar - Anand Vihar Terminal Reversed Special (04060/04059): Running between Anand Vihar Terminal and Jaynagar with stops at Moradabad, Bareily, Lucknow, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, and Hajipur.

5. Anand Vihar Terminal- Saharsa Jn - Anand Vihar Terminal Special (01664/01663): Operating between Anand Vihar Terminal and Saharsa Jn. with stops at Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lucknow, Gorakhpur Jn., Deoria Sadar, Siwan Jn., Chhapra, and Hajipur Jn.

6. Anand Vihar Terminal- Jogbani - Anand Vihar Terminal Special (04010/04009): Running between Anand Vihar Terminal and Jogbani with stops at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi Jn., Bareilly Cantt, Sitapur, Gonda Jn., Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan Jn., Chhapra, Sonpur Jn., Hajipur Jn., Shahpur Patoree, Barauni Jn., Begu Sarai, Khagaria Jn., Naugachia, Katihar Jn., Purnea, Arariya Court, Arariya, and Jogbani.

7. Delhi Jn.- Darbhanga - Delhi Jn.- Special (04068/04067): Running between Delhi Jn. and Darbhanga with stops at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur Jn., Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Bairgania, Sitamarhi, and Darbhanga.

8. New Delhi.- Sitamarhi- New Delhi.- Special (04004/04003): Operating between New Delhi and Sitamarhi with stops at Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjehanpur, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur Jn., Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Bairgania, Sitamarhi.

9. Chhapra - Anand Vihar T.- Chhapra Special (05115/05116): Running between Chhapra and Anand Vihar Terminal with stops at Siwan, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur Jn., Bareilly Jn., Moradabad, and Anand Vihar T.

10. Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar Terminal.- Gorakhpur Special (05023/05024): Operating between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal with stops at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur Jn., Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal.

The other trains include:

05097/05098 Tanakpur - Daurai - Tanakpur Special

05047/05048 Banaras - Anand Vihar Terminal - Banaras Special

05053/05054 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special

05005/05006 Gorakhpur - Amritsar - Gorakhpur Special

05049/05050 Chhapra - Amritsar - Chhapra Special

05012/05011 Chhapra - Gomti Nagar - Chhapra Special

05045/05046 Lalkuan-Rajkot - Lalkuan Special

05193/05194 - Chhapra - Panvel - Chhapra Special

04145/04146-Prayagraj - Anand Vihar (T) - Prayagraj Special

09523/09524 Okha- Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Okha Superfast special

09525/09526 Hapa -Naharlagun -Hapa Special

09183/09184 Mumbai Central -Banaras -Mumbai Central Special

09111/09112 Mumbai Central -Banaras -Mumbai Central Special

09195/09196 Vadodara -Mau - Vadodara Special

09061/09062 Valsad – Barauni Jn.–Valsad Special

09417/09418 Ahmedabad-Danapur-Ahmedabad Special

Every year during the festive seasons of Holi, Diwali and Chhath, the demand for trains grows drastically, especially in Northern India. To deal with this, Railways introduces various special trains to clear the festive rush.