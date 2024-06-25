Good News For Train Commuters! Indian Railways Announces 16 Special Trains; Check Full List

To tackle the increased travel demand in summers, the Indian Railways has announced a series of special summer trains to various destinations. According to the Northern Railway's notification, these trains are aimed at providing convenience to passengers and managing the extra rush. Check out detailed schedule and routes of these special train.

Detailed Schedule and Routes

The Northern Railway has identified five special trains to manage the summer rush.

1. Mumbai CSMT – Sitapur – Mumbai CSMT Special Train

Train numbers 01083 and 01084 will operate this route, offering a total of eight trips. These trains will include sleeper, general class, and AC coaches.

a.Train 01083 Mumbai CSMT – Sitapur

- Departure: June 24, 25, 28, and 29 at 22:35 IST from Mumbai CSM Terminus.

b. Train 01084 Sitapur – Mumbai CSMT

- Departure: June 26, 27, 30, and July 1 at 15:00 IST from Sitapur Junction.

2. Saharsa – Sirhind – Saharsa Weekly Express Special

This route will be covered by train numbers 05577 and 05578, providing two trips. It will include sleeper, general class, and AC coaches.

a. Train 05577 Saharsa – Sirhind Special

- Departure: June 23 at 19:30 IST from Saharsa.

b.Train 05578 Sirhind – Saharsa Special

- Departure: June 25 at 02:00 IST from Sirhind.

3. Darbhanga – Sirhind – Darbhanga Express Special

Train numbers 05583 and 05584 will run on this route, offering two trips with sleeper, general class, and AC coaches.

a. Train 05583 Darbhanga – Sirhind Special

- Departure: June 24 at 05:30 IST from Darbhanga.

b. Train 05584 Sirhind – Darbhanga Special

- Departure: June 25 at 06:30 IST from Sirhind.

4. Darbhanga – Sirhind – Darbhanga Summer Special

This special train, numbered 05585 and 05586, will offer two trips, also featuring sleeper, general class, and AC coaches.

a.Train 05585 Darbhanga – Sirhind Special

- Departure: June 25 at 05:30 IST from Darbhanga.

b.Train 05586 Sirhind – Darbhanga Special

- Departure: June 26 at 06:30 IST from Sirhind.

5. Saharsa – Sirhind – Saharsa Express Special

Finally, train numbers 05551 and 05552 will operate on this route, providing two trips with sleeper, general class, and AC coaches.

a. Train 05551 Saharsa – Sirhind Special

- Departure: June 25 at 19:30 IST from Saharsa.

b. Train 05552 Sirhind – Saharsa Special

- Departure: June 27 at 02:00 IST from Sirhind.