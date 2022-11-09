topStoriesenglish
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Goods Train derails in Andhra Pradesh; nine trains cancelled, few rescheduled

According to officials of South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, the goods train derailed on the main line at Rajahmundry yard around 3 a.m on November 9.

Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:35 AM IST|Source: IANS

A goods train derailed near Rajahmundry railway station in Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday, resulting in cancellation of nine trains. According to officials of South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, the goods train derailed on the main line at Rajahmundry yard around 3 a.m. Following the incident, the railway authorities were allowing movement of trains on one track. This has led to cancellation of nine trains. Two other trains were partially cancelled and one train was rescheduled.

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Guntur, Guntur-Vijayawada and Kakinada Port-Vijayawada have been cancelled.

The railway authorities also announced partial cancellation of Kakinada Port-Vijayawada train between Kakinada town and Vijayawada. Vijayawada-Rajahmundry train has been partially cancelled between Tadepalligudem and Rajahmundry.

Vijayawada-Lingampalli train has been rescheduled by two hours.

Indian RailwaysIRCTCgoods trainAndhra PradeshTrains cancelled

