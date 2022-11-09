Goods Train derails in Andhra Pradesh; nine trains cancelled, few rescheduled

A goods train derailed near Rajahmundry railway station in Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday, resulting in cancellation of nine trains. According to officials of South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, the goods train derailed on the main line at Rajahmundry yard around 3 a.m. Following the incident, the railway authorities were allowing movement of trains on one track. This has led to cancellation of nine trains. Two other trains were partially cancelled and one train was rescheduled.

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Guntur, Guntur-Vijayawada and Kakinada Port-Vijayawada have been cancelled.

Andhra Pradesh | Due to the derailment of the NMG rake on Down main line at Rajahmundry Yard, several trains are Cancelled/Partially cancelled/Rescheduled on November 9th: South Central Railway pic.twitter.com/gYjrtYxDAZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

The railway authorities also announced partial cancellation of Kakinada Port-Vijayawada train between Kakinada town and Vijayawada. Vijayawada-Rajahmundry train has been partially cancelled between Tadepalligudem and Rajahmundry.

Vijayawada-Lingampalli train has been rescheduled by two hours.