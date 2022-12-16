topStoriesenglish
Greater Noida West Metro update: Central government APPROVES Rs 2,197 crore budget, construction to begin SOON

The much awaited Greater Noida West metro project has received approval from the central government with a budget of Rs 2197 cr, and the construction work is expected to begin soon.

Dec 16, 2022

The Noida-Greno West Metro Project that is an extension of the Aqua Line Metro in Gautam Buddh Nagar that passes through the Greater Noida West area, has been approved by the Central government with a budget of Rs 2197 cr. It is to be noted that the metro project had received approval from the central government's Public Investment Board (PIB) earlier.  The PIB approved and amended the budget and sent the file to the government for final approval. Now, taking action on the project government has approved the budget for the metro, and the construction work is expected to begin soon.

