IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 250 trains on December 16; Check full list here

For a number of reasons, Indian Railways' catering and tourism division, IRCTC, has cancelled close to 235 trains today (December 16). Besides, the source stations for 31 trains have been altered as a result of bad weather, required track maintenance, and operational work. Indian Railways has also diverted 18 trains and rescheduled 25 trains. On December 15, IRCTC also cancelled a number of trains. Therefore, before starting their own rail excursions, passengers must check the status of their trains.

The trains cancelled today affect passengers of multiple regions travelling today. For instance, the trains from multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, have been cancelled.

Full list of cancelled trains on December 16:

00631, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01811, 01812, 01819, 01820, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04349, 04351, 04367, 04368, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04499, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06123, 06136, 06137, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07593, 07596, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 11807, 11808, 11901, 11902, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12368, 12370, 12505, 12506, 12562, 12583, 12584, 12874, 12987, 13258, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14109, 14110, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15084, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15203, 15204, 15280, 15622, 15715, 15903, 18104, 18631, 18635, 18636, 19614, 20409, 20410, 20474, 20948, 20949, 22198, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 31191, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416

Passengers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To begin, go to the website and click on "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of options, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, or postponed, among others.

The IRCTC website will cancel any rail passengers' reservations immediately, and a refund will be initiated in the users' accounts shortly thereafter. Every day, Indian Railways cancels train service due to a variety of factors such as train maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.