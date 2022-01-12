Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar proposes Rapid Rail corridor connecting Delhi to Hisar

The Haryana state government takes a step ahead in enhancing the connectivity from Delhi to Hisar through a rail route. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has given a proposal to the Centre to develop a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Delhi to Hisar.

In order to enhance the connectivity and ties amongst the states, the Haryana government proposed this initiative. Further, they feel it will become more convenient for commuters to commute across the states.

The Chief Minister on Monday held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Khattar said that this rail route would also facilitate connectivity from Hisar airport to Delhi airport. As per sources, this initiative will help people in every way, from making it easier for them to travel, to increasing the employment opportunities for the masses.

Read also: Sri Lanka inaugurates luxury train with help from India, connects Jaffna to Colombo

Talking about the other projects, Khattar informed that approval has been given by the Ministry of Railways to develop a roadway under the elevated railway line of Rohtak. Apart from this, the process of land acquisition will be started soon by the Haryana government regarding the rail route from Palwal to Prithla.

The Chief Minister further informed that 10 railway stations will be built on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor passing through Haryana in order to accelerate the development of various sectors. Vaishnaw has said that time-bound decisions have been taken to speed up the works of various railway projects in Haryana.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute