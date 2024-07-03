Hathras Stampede: Multiple Trains To Have Special Stoppages To Ensure Return Of 3,000 Satsang Attendees, Says Indian Railways

Indian Railways took a significant step following the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district that resulted in 121 fatalities during a religious congregation. It has swiftly initiated measures to ensure the safe return of approximately 3,000 attendees.

Special Measures By Railway Authorities

Railway authorities have implemented special measures to accommodate the attendees, prioritizing their safety and convenience. Notably, all trains passing through Sikandar Rau station are now operating under a speed restriction of 15 kmph.

Additional Stoppage

Several trains have been granted special stoppages at Sikandar Rau station to facilitate the smooth return of passengers. Notable among these are the Mathura-Tanakpur Fair Special, Agra Fort-Kasganj Passenger Special, and Bandra Terminus Antyodaya Express. Furthermore, additional stoppages have been arranged at various other stations along their routes to enhance accessibility and comfort for passengers.

On-Site Support and Medical Assistance

The Railway Board has deployed senior officials including the Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner at the site. A medical team, led by Dr. Saurabh Dandiyal, is also stationed at the site to provide immediate first-aid and medical assistance to those in need.

Provisions for Passengers

In addition to medical support, the ministry has ensured that water and food packets are readily available for all individuals at Sikandar Rau station. As a further precautionary measure, three empty coaches have been prepared at Kasganj station, ready for potential deployment as special trains to Sikandar Rau Station if required.