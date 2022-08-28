NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Himachal Pradesh: Train derails on World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track, all passengers safe

Himachal Pradesh: Single-coach train derails on World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track, all passengers reported safe, reports ANI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rail car derailed on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla
  • Two train services were cancelled due to derailment
  • All passengers safe

Trending Photos

Himachal Pradesh: Train derails on World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track, all passengers safe

In an unprecedented incident, a rail car derailed on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla today at around 11:00 am, following which rail services of two trains were cancelled. A rail car coming from Kalka to Shimla suddenly derailed between Tara Devi and Shoghi railway tracks near the State capital. There were eight passengers in the rail car and all the passengers are reported safe. The track is currently closed for movement. Two trains have been cancelled and the restoration work of the track is in progress. The railway traffic is expected to resume soon. The cause of the derailment of the rail car is yet to be examined. 

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022