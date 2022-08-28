In an unprecedented incident, a rail car derailed on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla today at around 11:00 am, following which rail services of two trains were cancelled. A rail car coming from Kalka to Shimla suddenly derailed between Tara Devi and Shoghi railway tracks near the State capital. There were eight passengers in the rail car and all the passengers are reported safe. The track is currently closed for movement. Two trains have been cancelled and the restoration work of the track is in progress. The railway traffic is expected to resume soon. The cause of the derailment of the rail car is yet to be examined.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)