Holi 2023: Noida Metro Services To Begin Late Today, Check Revised Schedule Here

On account of Holi, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will operate on Wednesday after 2 p.m., officials announced on Tuesday. According to Ritu Maheshwari, managing director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, the metro services won't start operating on Wednesday till 2 p.m.

"Metro train services will thus start at 2 pm from both terminal stations on Aqua Line and will continue normally thereafter," Maheshwari said. Also known as Aqua Line, the metro corridor connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

It is to be noted that the metro corporation in other cities have also announced a late beginning of the services on Holi. Earlier, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the oragnisation in charge of running the Delhi Metro, announced modified train timetables in honour of Holi 2023. According to DMRC authorities, the metro services would begin on the day of Holi at 2:30 pm. The festival of colours will be observed on March 8, 2023.

Similarly, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) officials stated on Tuesday that metro train service will start in the Uttar Pradesh capital at 2.30 p.m. on the day of Holi. On Wednesday, the service will start at 2.30 p.m. from both hubs, CCS Airport and Munshipulia metro stations, and run as usual until 10 p.m. The celebration of colours will be held on Wednesday.

