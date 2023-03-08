Holi 2023: Delhi Metro Revises Timings, Train Services To Begin Late Today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the oragnisation in charge of running the Delhi Metro, has announced modified train timetables in honour of Holi 2023. According to DMRC authorities, the metro services would begin on the day of Holi at 2:30 pm. The festival of colours will be observed on March 8, 2023.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said. "Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 08th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC mentioned in another tweet.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said. "In addition, Metro Feeder bus services will also resume."

Meanwhile, metro corporations in other states are also preparing for Holi. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) officials stated on Tuesday that metro train service will start in Uttar Pradesh capital at 2.30 p.m. on the day of Holi. On Wednesday, the service will start at 2.30 p.m. from both hubs, CCS Airport and Munshipulia metro stations, and run as usual until 10 p.m. The celebration of colours will be held on Wednesday.