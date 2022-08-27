NewsRailways
THE PEAK TRAM

Iconic Hong Kong ‘Peak Tram’ REVAMPED! Resumes services after a year-long halt

Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attraction ‘The Peak Tram’ resumes services after a year-long halt, check everything what’s news HERE. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hong Kong’s iconic ‘Peak Tram’ resumes services after a year
  • The Peak Tram comes with a revamped look
  • It use to draw over 6 million visitors annually before the onset of the pandemic

Trending Photos

Iconic Hong Kong ‘Peak Tram’ REVAMPED! Resumes services after a year-long halt

After a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong’s most popular public rail transport “The Peak Tram'' reopened its services today in the city with a totally new look. The historic funicular in Asia welcomed passengers for the first time today after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Peak Tram used to draw over 6 million visitors annually before the onset of the pandemic. It is the oldest transport in Asia as it dates back to 1888, and has recently undergone a $102 million facelift since its closing in June 2021. Its latest makeover brings in more spacious tramcars which can accommodate up to 210 passengers, followed by a fully redesigned terminus in Hong Kong’s central business district. 

The Peak Tram offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island's famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak. Today, around 100 people queued for several hours before the reopening to see the panoramic views of the city from Victoria Peak.

The pandemic also affected the Peak Tram's redevelopment, as the project went over budget due to difficulties in transporting custom tramcars from Switzerland. As a result, after the redevelopment of the Peak Tram, the return ticket of an adult now costs $11.20, which is a nearly 70 percent hike from the previous costs. 

Also read: Indian Railways' Vistadome coaches offer scenic train routes: Step-by-step guide on how to book

The strict preventive measures against Covid-19 still ply on the passengers. Though the hotel quarantine was reduced from seven days to three, Hong Kong does not expect to see a rise in tourism for a few years. Tourists are still expected to undergo four days of medical surveillance to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Cases in Hong Kong are on a continuous rise with over 7,000 infections a day. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war