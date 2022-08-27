Iconic Hong Kong ‘Peak Tram’ REVAMPED! Resumes services after a year-long halt

After a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong’s most popular public rail transport “The Peak Tram'' reopened its services today in the city with a totally new look. The historic funicular in Asia welcomed passengers for the first time today after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Peak Tram used to draw over 6 million visitors annually before the onset of the pandemic. It is the oldest transport in Asia as it dates back to 1888, and has recently undergone a $102 million facelift since its closing in June 2021. Its latest makeover brings in more spacious tramcars which can accommodate up to 210 passengers, followed by a fully redesigned terminus in Hong Kong’s central business district.

VIDEO: Hong Kong's famous Peak Tram readies for reopening



One of the city's most iconic tourist draws, the funicular's new carriages and terminal are unveiled after a year-long closure for a HK$799 million (US$102 million) renovation, days before it reopens to the public pic.twitter.com/LhyRR3hDT3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 25, 2022

The Peak Tram offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island's famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak. Today, around 100 people queued for several hours before the reopening to see the panoramic views of the city from Victoria Peak.

The pandemic also affected the Peak Tram's redevelopment, as the project went over budget due to difficulties in transporting custom tramcars from Switzerland. As a result, after the redevelopment of the Peak Tram, the return ticket of an adult now costs $11.20, which is a nearly 70 percent hike from the previous costs.

Also read: Indian Railways' Vistadome coaches offer scenic train routes: Step-by-step guide on how to book

The strict preventive measures against Covid-19 still ply on the passengers. Though the hotel quarantine was reduced from seven days to three, Hong Kong does not expect to see a rise in tourism for a few years. Tourists are still expected to undergo four days of medical surveillance to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Cases in Hong Kong are on a continuous rise with over 7,000 infections a day.