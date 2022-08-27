With the introduction of Vistadome coaches, Indian Railways’ train journeys just got a hundred times better. With 180-degree rotatable plush seats, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and large glass windows to enjoy scenic views along with Wi-Fi connectivity, Vistadome coaches indeed give passengers a train journey like never before. Currently, 33 pairs of Vistadome coaches are attached to trains travelling pan-India including Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express, Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express, Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Express and many more. But in order to avail of Vistadome’s modern facilities and enjoy the comfort of this journey, how to book train tickets for the Vistadome coach?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for Vistadome coach on IRCTC’s portal:

Go to IRCTC’s official website, www.irctc.co.in.

Login by entering your username and password on the website. Add captcha as mentioned

Enter your train journey details, ‘from and to’ details, journey date, category etc.

But for the ‘Class’ select ONLY AC Chair Car or Executive Chair Car while booking for Vistadome coaches and untick the rest of the classes.

Then you will be able to see the ticket fare details

To book tickets, choose the ‘Book Now’ option under the availability option.

In the following pages, you will find the ‘Passenger details,’ ‘review booking,’ and payment options.

Vistadome coach ticket price:

As per the Indian Railways’ circular dated September 6, the base fare of Vistadome AC coaches is 1.1 times of base fare of an executive class of Shatabdi Express trains. Other charges such as reservation fee, superfast charge, Goods and Services Tax (GST), etc., as applicable for EC class shall be levied separately. There is no concession in the Vistadome coach fare and all passengers are charged full fare. Minimum chargeable distance is 50 km. In Vistadome coaches, normal child fare rules are applied. Normal cancellation and refund rules as applicable for the Executive Class are applicable for Vistadome coaches as well.