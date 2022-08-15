NewsRailways
Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to run world's oldest working steam train EIR-21

Indian Railways: A heritage special service by EIR-21 would be run between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations on August 15, at 2.30 PM.

Aug 15, 2022

Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways to run world's oldest working steam train EIR-21

The Indian Railways will hold a heritage run of a 167-year-old locomotive, the world's oldest working steam engine called EIR-21 today, commemorating the 75th Independence Day celebrations. A heritage special service by EIR-21 would be run between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations here on August 15, at 2.30 PM, the Railways said. The Express EIR 21 locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855. After withdrawal from service in 1909, it was kept as an exhibit at Jamalpur workshops in Bihar for over 101 years.

"Please watch this moment when the trial run was organised for EIR-21 on the eve of the special heritage run on 15-08-2022. The beautiful sound of the whistle will send you back to the times of the steam locomotive from the days gone by," wrote DRM Chennai in a tweet. 

The Perambur Loco Works revived the engine in 2010 and it can attain a maximum speed of 45 kmph and has a mechanical hand brake, besides addition of twin air brake facilities.

The diesel generator set is mounted on the coach for braking system, water pump and train lightings. The first heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2010 from Chennai Central Railway Station to Avadi with two coaches.

The eighth heritage run was conducted on August 15, 2019 with one coach between Chennai Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations.

