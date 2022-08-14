Kolkata Metro has announced its operations schedule for Independence day. Based on the new schedule by the corporation, the number of metro stations operational on 15 August has been reduced. Based on the information currently, there are less than 100 metros. Moreover, the opening and closing hours for the metro have been altered for adequate management. The changes in operations come in the wake of the change in the number of passengers in the wake of Independence day.

An announcement from Kolkata Metro Railway stated that the first metro from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash would be accessible on the morning of August 15 at 6:50 am. The Metro will also leave from Dakshineshwar at the same time. The first metro leaves Dakshineswar at seven in the morning for Kavi Subhash. 188 metro lines will run. On August 15, 188 metros will run up and down from Dakshineshwar-Kabi Subhash. On other days, 288 Metro provides service along this route.

The final metro departs from Dum Dum towards Kavi Subhash at 9:40 p.m. Dum Dum Metro would also leave Kavi Subhash at this time. At 1:07, the last metro arrived in Kavi from Dakshineswar.

Also read: Indian Railways cancels more than 200 trains on August 14, Check full list here

The final metro departs Kabi Subhash for Dakshineshwar at 9:30 p.m. Update on Sealdah's Sector Five of the East-West Metro: On August 15, 90 trains rather than 100 will run in this section of the system. The first metro departs Sealdah in the direction of Sector Five at 6:55 in the morning. At 7 a.m., the first metro from Sector Five to Sealdah departs. At 9:35 p.m., the last metro from Sealdah to Sector 5 departs. At 9:40 p.m., the last metro from Sector Five to Sealdah will depart.