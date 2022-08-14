The Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it had cancelled over 200 trains for a variety of reasons, including operational and maintenance work. According to an update posted on the IRCTC website, 173 trains scheduled to depart on August 14 have been fully cancelled, while 36 have been partially cancelled. On Saturday, the railways had fully cancelled 40 trains and partially cancelled 29 others. The cancelled trains affect the connectivity of multiple states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and others.

Full list of cancelled trains on August 14:

