Indian Railways cancels more than 200 trains on August 14, Check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled the trains because of multiple reasons including operational and maintenance issues. Moreover, 173 of the total trains have been fully cancelled.

  • 173 scheduled trains have been fully cancelled
  • 36 trains have been partially cancelled
  • Trains have been cancelled due to operational and maintenance work

Indian Railways cancels more than 200 trains on August 14, Check full list here

The Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it had cancelled over 200 trains for a variety of reasons, including operational and maintenance work. According to an update posted on the IRCTC website, 173 trains scheduled to depart on August 14 have been fully cancelled, while 36 have been partially cancelled. On Saturday, the railways had fully cancelled 40 trains and partially cancelled 29 others. The cancelled trains affect the connectivity of multiple states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and others.

Full list of cancelled trains on August 14:

01315 , 01316 , 01372 , 01373 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03371 , 03372 , 03555 , 03556 , 03594 , 03607 , 03608 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06407 , 06408 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07693 , 07694 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08264 , 08268 , 08277 , 08278 , 08527 , 08528 , 08644 , 08741 , 08742 , 08743 , 08744 , 08751 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11421 , 11422 , 11753 , 12135 , 12140 , 12169 , 12170

12811 , 12856 , 13347 , 13348 , 15081 , 15082 , 18110 , 18301 , 18302 , 20846 , 20948 , 20949 , 22845 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47167 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

