India vs South Africa: Delhi metro extends train timings for cricket fans, Check revised schedule HERE

To facilitate spectators reach the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for a One-Day International (ODI) cricket match today, Delhi Metro will perform extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to share the news. "#DelhiMetro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during One-Day International Cricket match between India & South Africa on 11th October 2022 (Tuesday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi. Best wishes to team India," read the tweet of DMRC.

"To facilitate spectators during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa on October 11, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line)," the DMRC said in a statement.

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines," the statement said. This initative will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, it added.