Indian Railways: High-Speed Wi-Fi service now available at more than 6,000 stations across India

Indian Railways has been working relentlessly towards revamping railway stations across India with the most modern facilities to give passengers the comfort and convenience of travelling. The Internet has indeed become an important aspect of our lives and keeping that into consideration, Indian Railways has enabled Wi-Fi facilities on 6,105 railway stations across India. RailTel announced that customers of its retail broadband RailWire can now use their home broadband plans on RailTel’s high-speed Wi-Fi network across 6,105 railway stations across the country. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share the news. "Strengthening Digital India Initiative! The facility of Free High-Speed Wi-Fi service is now available at 6,105 stations across the Indian Railways network for the convenience of the passengers," read the tweet.

Strengthening Digital India Initiative!



Facility of Free High-Speed Wi-Fi service is now available at 6,105 stations across the Indian Railways network for the convenience of the passengers.@PMOIndia @_DigitalIndia @GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/SFufAvX7FO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 8, 2022

According to the official statement, RailWire subscribers need not buy prepaid Wi-Fi plans at railway stations and can use their RailWire Fiber To The Home (FTTH) subscription on RailTel’s Wi-Fi network.

Here’s how to avail Wi-Fi facilities at Indian Railway stations:

To avail of the latest facility, RailWire subscribers just need to switch on Wi-Fi on their smartphone, select RailWire SSID and click the hyperlink provided on the captive portal (log-in screen) to punch RailWire User ID and Password. RailTel’s Wi-Fi at railway stations is spread across India and is one of the single largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks, globally, which gets accessed by more than 10 lakh unique users daily.

Currently, RailWire has 4.82 lakh subscribers across India and the number is only growing. "RailTel is committed to strengthening its RailWire infrastructure, spreading deeper into data-starved areas, unleashing more infotainment offerings, and improving value propositions for its RailWire customers in the near future. Making home broadband plans available at Station WiFi network across India is a unique value proposition for our esteemed RailWire customers," said Sanjai Kumar, CMD-RailTel.

Recently, RailTel introduced "RailWire SATRANG", Multi faceted multi-screen broadband entertainment package to redefine the new age digital experience of streaming OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment content "on the go" (subscribe through RailWire and use anywhere), the response of which has been very encouraging.

The OTT content can now be enjoyed on any of the 6105 railway stations using the station's Wi-Fi network while family members may enjoy OTT at Home broadband at the same time. The OTT bundled RailWire broadband plans start from Rs 499 per month with 14 OTTs, which is quite affordable and is available across the country. RailWire has internet penetration in rural areas with more than 50 percent of subscribers in semi-urban or rural areas.

