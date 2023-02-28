Indian Railway: Garvi Gujarat Tourist Train Flagged Off From Delhi Under Bharat Gaurav Scheme - Details

Indian Railways conducts tours via its tourist trains running across the country. The newest addition to this is the Garvi Gujarat tourist train, which has been flagged off today under the Ek Shreshtha Bharat scheme. The Bharat Gaurav Delhux AC Train is utilised for this Garvi Gujarat tour. The train departed from Safdarjung station in Delhi for the 8-day-long expedition. The Bharat Gaurav train consists of fully air-conditioned coaches - AC Tier 1 and AC Tier 2. The train will cover various tourist attractions of the state showcasing its heritage. Well, read on for more details about this tour.

Garvi Gujarat Train Tour - Price

The ticket for a person on this tour costs Rs 52,250 for a seat in AC Tier 2 and Rs 77,400 for a seat in AC Tier 1. The ticket includes the train journey, in addition to vegetarian meals, travel insurance, a tour guide, night stays at air-conditioned hotels, and sightseeing as well. Tickets can be booked via the Bharat Gaurav train section on the IRCTC website.

Here is an exclusive inside glimpse of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train - Garvi Gujarat Yatra!#GarviGujarat @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/7IxEgViNQi — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 28, 2023

Garvi Gujarat Train Tour - Route

The 8-day tour via this train is rather splendid. It includes heritage sites and monuments like Somnath temple, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Bet Dwarka, Modhera Sun temple, Patan, Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple, Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park, and more.

Gift of Garvi Gujarat Yatra!



Featuring world-class amenities, this Bharat Gaurav deluxe AC Tourist Train is furnished exceptionally for a memorable passenger experience.#GarviGujarat @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/itJWC965TJ — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 28, 2023

Garvi Gujarat Train Tour - Facilities

The train has the capability to haul 156 passengers, and it is loaded with facilities like - washrooms with shower cubicles, common areas with couch and reading lights, in-house library, infotainment systems, CCTV cameras and more.