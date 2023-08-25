trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653379
Indian Railways Announces 312 Ganpati Special Trains To Deal With Festive Rush

Indian Railways has increased the number of Ganpati Special Trains when compared to services operated by the organisation in 2023; read on for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Image for representation

Indian Railways always works on improving the ease of travelling for passengers. These efforts increase even more during the festive season. During this time, the organisation takes measures to deal with the influx of passengers and ensure smooth travelling for the people travelling during this time. Making one such effort, Indian Railways has announced to operate a fleet of Ganpati Special trains to deal with the increased number of passengers during this festival.

The Central Railway and Western Railway arms of the Indian Railways will operate 312 Ganpati Special trains to deal with the festive rush. As per a report shared online, the railways might see 1.04 lakh reserved passengers. However, these numbers can increase considering the festive rush. Furthermore, there might be an equally high number of unreserved passengers who will be accommodated with the special trains.

Western Railway will handle the responsibility of operating 55 Ganpati Special Trains, while the Central Railway will be operating 257 trains. Most of these trains will be operated from various cities in Maharashtra and will provide connectivity with Mumbai.

As per a statement by railways, "In a dedicated effort to cater to the transportation needs of devotees, a total of 312 Ganpati special train services have been planned for this year. This reflects an increase of 18 services compared to the 294 services provided in 2022."

In 2022, Indian Railways operated a total of 294 Ganpati Special Trains to deal with the festive season rush. In comparison, this year the Indian transporter has added 18 more trains and will be operating a total of 312 trains to cater to the expected surge in the number of passengers. 

Similarly, the Railways operated 262 reserved services in 2022 which has now been reduced by 44 services in 2023. In other words, a total of 218 reserved services will be operated during this festive season. Railways has increased the number of unreserved services from 32  in 2022 to 94 in 2023.

