Indian Railways has decided to make the Kapasan Railways Station in Rajasthan and Manwal Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir temporary stoppages for two pairs of trains. The move was sanctioned by Northern Railway and is expected to provide relief to the commuters on the route. Moreover, there was a long-standing demand by the commuters on the route to provide stoppage at the aforementioned stations. From now on, Train No. 19615/19616 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kaviguru Express and Train No. 14033/14034 Delhi Jn.-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail Express will stop at these stations before moving further.

According to Northern Railway, the commuters who frequently travel from Udhampur and Manwal to Jammu, Samba, and Kathua will profit from these halts. Railways have given the go-ahead for the two-minute stopover of Mail Express 14033/14034 at Manwal Railway Station. Along with travellers, this will also assist the students who are travelling to Jammu for their academic studies.

The 19616 Kamakhya-Udaipur City Kavi Guru Express will begin service on September 1 at 10.35 p.m., while the 19615 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kavi Guru will begin service on September 5 at 05:09 p.m. From September 3 to September 6, the train will stop for two minutes in both directions at Kapasan Railway Station.

The trains 14033 Delhi Jn. - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail will and Train No. 14034 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Delhi Junction will cover the route. Meanwhile, At 02.59 PM, the Jammu Mail will arrive at Manwal station. This halt in both directions will be available for two minutes from August 31 to September 6.