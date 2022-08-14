Indian Railways always plans ahead to handle the rush of passengers during festivals. In one such move; the Southern Railways Zone of Indian Railways has announced to run special trains to handle the rush on the occasion of Onam Velankanni Church Annual Feast. The special trains by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will cover multiple states in South India. Specifically, the railways announced that they would be running eight special trains. They also mentioned that these trains will be mainly for Chenna and Bengaluru in the wake of the expected rush.

Onam is one of Kerala's most important and anticipated festivals. People from all communities come together to celebrate the harvest festival with enthusiasm and joy. The festival's ten days are named after astrological stars according to the Malayalam calendar. Each day has its own unique name, significance, and activities. This year's celebrations begin on August 30 and will last until September 8.

The annual festival of the Velankanni Church begins on August 29 with the hoisting of the church flag and concludes on September 8. During the 11-day festival, lakhs of devotees offer their prayers at the Basilica of Our Lady of Health in Velankanni, a small town in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district. To mark the end of the festival, a feast dedicated to Mother Mary will be held on September 8.

List of special Trains for Onam and Velankanni:

TRAIN NO. 06039/06040 ERNAKULAM JN - VELANKANNI – ERNAKULAM JN WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL FARE SPECIALS

TRAIN NO. 06037/06038 KOCHUVELI – SMVT BANGALORE (SIR MOKSHAGUNDAM VISVESVARYA TERMINAL, BENGALURU) – KOCHUVELI S\PECIAL FARE SPECIALS

TRAIN NO. 06046/06045 ERNAKULAM JN - DR MGR CHENNAI CENTRAL - ERNAKULAM JN FESTIVAL SPECIAL FARE SPECIALS

TRAIN NO. 06041/06042 TAMBARAM – MANGALORE JN - TAMBARAM FESTIVAL SPECIAL FARE SPECIALS

TRAIN NO. 06043/06044 TAMBARAM – KOCHUVELI – TAMBARAM FESTIVAL SPECIAL FARE SPECIALS

TRAIN NO. 06048 NAGERCOIL- CHENNAI EGMORE FESTIVAL SPECIAL FARE SPECIAL VIA THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, ERNAKULAM NORTH, PALAKKAD

TRAIN NO. 06047 CHENNAI EGMORE - NAGERCOIL VIA VILLUPURAM, VRIDDHACHALAM, TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI, MADURAI AND TIRUNELVELI