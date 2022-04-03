हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways announces Summer Special trains, check full schedule here

Indian Railways is all set to operate superfast Bi-weekly summer special trains to manage the inflow of passengers during summer season 2022.

Indian Railways announces Summer Special trains, check full schedule here
Image for representation

To manage the extra rush of passengers during the summer season 2022, the Indian Railways will commence various special trains for different destinations from all the Railway zones. As per Railways officials, to clear the rush, the IRCTC will operate over 350 superfast Bi-weekly summer special trains. 

“Plan your holidays! Central Railway summer specials at a glance. For Train 01921 bookings open from 4.4.2022 and for other Dn trains already open. Please visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. For bookings visit http://irctc.co.in,” read the tweet of Central Railways.

Mumbai-Shalimar Fully Reserved AC Superfast Special trains will cover 20 trips to manage and clear the passenger inflow. Meanwhile, Panvel-Karmali Special will cover 10 trips and Pune-Jaipur fully reserved AC superfast special will cover 20 trips.  

Also read: How has technology changed the Indian Railways and made it better – Explained

The special trains will cover the distance between Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Nagpur-Madgaon, Pune-Danapur, LTT-Samastipur Jn., Pune-Karmali, and many more. As per officials, the excessive inflow of passenegrs is due to the upcoming summer vacations of school kids. 

Check the full list HERE

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysSummer Special TrainsIRCTCTrains
Next
Story

How has technology changed the Indian Railways and made it better – Explained

Must Watch

PT3M49S

Countdown begins for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan?