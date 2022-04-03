Indian Railways announces Summer Special trains, check full schedule here

To manage the extra rush of passengers during the summer season 2022, the Indian Railways will commence various special trains for different destinations from all the Railway zones. As per Railways officials, to clear the rush, the IRCTC will operate over 350 superfast Bi-weekly summer special trains.

“Plan your holidays! Central Railway summer specials at a glance. For Train 01921 bookings open from 4.4.2022 and for other Dn trains already open. Please visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. For bookings visit http://irctc.co.in,” read the tweet of Central Railways.

Mumbai-Shalimar Fully Reserved AC Superfast Special trains will cover 20 trips to manage and clear the passenger inflow. Meanwhile, Panvel-Karmali Special will cover 10 trips and Pune-Jaipur fully reserved AC superfast special will cover 20 trips.

The special trains will cover the distance between Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Nagpur-Madgaon, Pune-Danapur, LTT-Samastipur Jn., Pune-Karmali, and many more. As per officials, the excessive inflow of passenegrs is due to the upcoming summer vacations of school kids.

