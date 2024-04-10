Indian Railways Announces Summer Special Trains To Various Routes: Check Details

Indian Railway has recently announced a series of summer special trains aimed at providing convenience to rail passengers and managing the extra rush during the summer season. These special trains cover several popular routes, offering a comfortable and efficient travel experience to commuters. Here is a detailed overview of the summer special trains announced by Northern Railway:

1. Mumbai Ltt – Banaras – Mumbai Ltt (Weekly) Special (Train No. 01053/01054):

- This train operates from Mumbai LTT to Banaras on Wednesdays and returns from Banaras to Mumbai LTT on Thursdays.

- Key stops include Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Jn, Maihar, Satna Jn, Manikpur Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, and Varanasi.

- The composition includes General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

2. Mumbai Ltt - Gorakhpur - Mumbai Ltt (Weekly) Special (Train No. 01123/01124):

- This train runs from Mumbai LTT to Gorakhpur on Fridays and returns from Gorakhpur to Mumbai LTT on Saturdays.

- Major stations covered are Thane, Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, and Gorakhpur.

- The train comprises General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

3. PUNE- Gorakhpur -PUNE Superfast Special Train (Train No. 01431/01432):

- Operating on Fridays from Pune to Gorakhpur and on Saturdays from Gorakhpur to Pune, this train serves passengers on a superfast route.

- Stops include Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Urai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti, Khairar, and Gorakhpur.

- The train is equipped with General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

4. Mumbai CSMT -MAU- Mumbai CSMT Special train (Train No. 01079/01080):

- Running on Wednesdays from Mumbai CSMT to MAU and on Fridays from MAU to Mumbai CSMT, this special train connects these two cities efficiently.

- Key stations covered are Dadar Ctrl, Thane, Kalyan Jn, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad Jn, Jalgaon Jn, Bhusaval Jn, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatepur, Prayagraj, Janghai, Janpur, Shahaganj, Azamgarh, and Mau.

- The train includes General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

5. Pune- Hazrat Nizamuddin -Pune Superfast Special (Train No. 01491/01492):

- Operating on Fridays from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin and on Saturdays from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Pune, this superfast special train caters to passengers' needs.

- Stops include Lonavla, Kalyan Jn, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur Jn, Mathura Jn, and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

- The train offers General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

6. Bikaner - Darbhanga -Bikaner Spl (Train No. 04707/04708):

- This special train operates from Bikaner to Darbhanga on Sundays and returns from Darbhanga to Bikaner on Mondays.

- Major stations covered include Bikaner Jn, Ratangarh Jn, Churu Jn, Sadulpur Jn, Loharu Jn, Rewari Jn, Old Delhi Jn, Ghaziabad Jn, Moradabad Jn, Bareilly Jn, Sitapur Jn, Gonda Jn, Gorakhpur Jn, Kaptanganj Jn, Ghughuli, Paniahwa, Narkatiaganj Jn, Raxaul Jn, Bairgania, Jogiara, and Darbhanga Jn.

- The composition comprises General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

7. Patna - Anand Vihar Terminal- Patna Superfast Tri-weekly Express Special (Train No. 02351/02352):

- Operating on Mondays and Saturdays from Patna to Anand Vihar Terminal and on Tuesdays and Sundays from Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna, this superfast express special train serves passengers on a tri-weekly basis.

- Stops include Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Prayagraj, and Govindpuri.

- The train offers AC, Sleeper, and General Class Coaches.

8. Gaya- Anand Vihar Terminal - Gaya Daily Superfast Clone Express Special (Train No. 03635/03636):

- This daily superfast clone express special train operates from Gaya to Anand Vihar Terminal on Mondays and Saturdays and from Anand Vihar Terminal to Gaya on Tuesdays and Sundays.

- Stops include Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram Jn, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, and Anand Vihar Terminal.

- The train comprises General, AC, and Sleeper Coaches.

These summer special trains by Indian Railway provide a great opportunity for travellers to explore various destinations conveniently during the summer season. Passengers are advised to check the latest schedules, ticket availability, and COVID-19 guidelines before planning their journeys on these special trains.