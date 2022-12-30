Indian Railways begins trial runs on newly electrified Nashik-Aurangabad route today

Indian Railways is working on the electrification of the rail network across the nation. An official said that Friday will mark the beginning of train trials on the recently electrified Ankai - Aurangabad railway track in Maharashtra. After the testing are finished, the South Central Railway official stated that the first train will operate with electric traction by the end of the following month. He said that by eliminating the requirement to switch the diesel engine out for an electric one, the travel time between Mumbai and Aurangabad will be cut by 25 to 30 minutes.

"The route that has been electrified between Ankai in Nashik and Aurangabad is 100 kilometres long. This is part of the longer Ankai-Mukhed (Nanded) electrification project. The trial of a train with an electric engine (locomotive) will begin on December 30," he said.

"After successful completion of trials on various parameters, we expect the first train pulled by a locomotive to use the stretch for regular service by next month," the official informed.

With PTI inputs