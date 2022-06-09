The first 'Bharat Gaurav' train, which will transport pilgrims to places linked with Lord Ram in India and Nepal, would have onboard yoga facilities. On June 21, International Yoga Day, the train will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Station. The Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit's 10-coach train would be theme-based, with each coach reflecting Indian culture and traditions.

Coach interior will be decorated with posters and artwork highlighting various themes, they said. Two of the coaches have been dedicated to yoga. An instructor will be present to showcase various asanas, and interested passengers will be able to perform them in the coach itself, the sources said.

This will also be the first tourist train to cross international borders and travel to neighbouring Nepal. It will also be the first such train for tourists with all third AC coaches. The train will take 18 days to complete its journey and will cover eight states and 12 cities across the country.

The total capacity of the train is 600, out of which around 450 have already been booked. The tickets for the train will set you back by Rs 65,000. It is to be noted that the coaches will be officially unveiled on June 17.

In addition, IRCTC will be India`s first agency to connect two countries through tourist train under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme of Indian Railways as the train will depart on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit from New Delhi on June 21, according to an official statement by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

According to IRCTC, the train will cover major cities including Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is the Union government`s initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.The proposed Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

