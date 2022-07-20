Indian Railways has announced that the passengers now have to pay onboarding charges for the food they order while on the train. The move from the railways comes after a bill of food items shared on social media showing service charges went viral following which the organisation had to go through a lot of criticism from social media users. The new onboarding catering service charges will be applicable for trains like Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, Tejas, Duronto, and others. Moreover, Indian Railways has issued a new rate list for all such food items. Read the full story for all the details.

Food and drink become expensive!

To prevent this from happening again, IRCTC has issued a new rate list for onboard catering services on trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Duronto. In the order issued by the railways, it was said that such passengers who do not select the option of catering service at the time of booking the ticket and order food and drink in the train, will have to pay the onboard charge. Due to this, food items have become expensive.

In these five trains, including Rajdhani, the passengers pay for breakfast and food at the time of booking the ticket or if they do not pay with the ticket, they ask for the things to be ordered on board i.e. in the train itself. In such a situation, it is necessary to know how much will have to be paid for food and drink during the journey?

Food and drink list and charges in

Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express - The cost of prepaid and onboard morning tea in first class and economic class of Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express has been fixed at Rs 35. For the second and third AC and chair car, Rs 20 will have to be paid for this.

Similarly, prepaid breakfast will be available for Rs 140 in First AC of Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express. At the same time, the cost of onboard breakfast will be Rs 190. Prepaid breakfast will be available in second and third AC and on board will be available for Rs 155.

The cost of lunch-dinner in prepaid in First AC and Economy class of these trains is Rs 245. At the same time, on ordering on board, you will have to pay Rs 295 for this. In the second AC, third AC, and chair car, you will have to pay Rs 185 for prepaid and Rs 235 on board.

The charge for evening tea and snacks in the first AC and economy class is Rs 140. Those who order on board will have to pay Rs 190. For the second AC, third AC, and chair car, it will cost Rs 90 as prepaid and Rs 140 on board.

The prepaid and on-board price for morning tea in a sleeper coach of Duronto Express is Rs.15. Breakfast will cost Rs 65 for prepaid and Rs 115 for onboard passengers. For lunch and dinner, you will have to pay Rs 120 as prepaid and Rs 170 on board.

If you travel in First AC and Economy class of Tejas train, then you will have to pay Rs 155 (prepaid) for breakfast. At the same time, when ordering on board, its rate is Rs 205. Similarly, for the second AC, third AC, and chair car, you will have to pay Rs 122 (for prepaid) and Rs 172 for on-board order.

Rate List for Passengers of Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat will have to pay Rs 15 for Morning Tea. For breakfast, you will have to pay Rs 155 as prepaid and Rs 205 on board. For lunch and dinner, you will have to pay Rs 244 as prepaid and Rs 272 for onboard orders. For evening tea and snacks, first AC and economy class passengers will have to pay Rs 105 as prepaid. If you order on board, then this price will increase to Rs 155.

Tea and Coffee prices fixed

If the trains like Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, and Vande Bharat Express run late, then the price of tea and coffee in this situation has been fixed at Rs 8. Whereas breakfast and evening tea will be available for Rs 30.