Indian Railways cancels 273 trains on 19 March, check the full list here

In a recent update, 273 trains have been cancelled by Indian Railways due to operational and maintenance issues. According to the IRCTC website, 253 trains planned to depart today have been completely cancelled, while 20 have been partially cancelled.

The list of the affected states includes Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Assam.

