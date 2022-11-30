topStoriesenglish
Indian Railways cancels over 150 trains today on November 30; Check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled, rescheduled and diverted the trains because of operational and maintenance issues surrounding the railway network across the country.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Nearly 155 trains have been cancelled today for a variety of reasons by IRCTC, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (November 30). 26 trains' source stations have been altered as a result of the bad weather, required track maintenance, and operational work. Indian Railways has also diverted 55 trains and rescheduled 17 trains. On November 29, IRCTC also cancelled a few trains. Therefore, before starting their own rail excursions, travellers must check the status of their trains.

The changes in the timetable of the trains are expected to affect multiple states and cities. The affected states include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and more. In addition, the trains connecting multiple cities of the state have been affected, disrupting services for the passengers.

Full list of cancelled trains today (November 30):

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03592 , 03607 , 03608 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04975 , 04997 , 04998 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06768 , 06769 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06923 , 06924 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07332 , 07351 , 07352 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11109 , 11110 , 12104 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12537 , 13345 , 13346 , 13553 , 13554 , 15271 , 15661 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 20948 , 20949 , 22153 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36818 , 36822 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36847 , 36848 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37222 , 37245 , 37257 , 37258 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37655 , 37656 , 37825 , 37829 , 37836 , 37840 , 52539

Travelers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To get started, go to the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. After that, a drop-down menu with several options, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more, will show up.

