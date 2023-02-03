Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today, February 3; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways has cancelled 309 trains today, according to the NTES website data. The trains by the organisation have been cancelled because of operational and maintenance issues surrounding the railway network. Furthermore, the railways have also modified the source station of 33 trains and short-terminated 32 trains to ensure smooth operations across the network. Along with this, 9 trains have been rescheduled, and 13 have been diverted in various railway zones. Considering this development, passengers are advised to check their train's status before departing for their journey.

The cancellation of trains affects multiple zones and, consequently, multiple states and cities. To name a few services in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Dadar, Pondicherry, Howrah, Barmer, Rishikesh, Ajmer, Mysore, Bikaner, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Varanasi, Asansol, Buxar, Meerut, Lucknow, Palwal, Patiala, Ambala, Jalandhar and more.

Full List of Cancelled Trains on February 3:

01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01615 , 01616 , 01625 , 01626 , 03051 , 03052 , 03079 , 03080 , 03085 , 03086 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03469 , 03470 , 03513 , 03514 , 03515 , 03518 , 03519 , 03529 , 03530 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03535 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04628 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06987 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07906 , 07907 , 08441 , 08442 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11124 , 11425 , 11426 , 11901 , 11902 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12303 , 12318 , 12322 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12353 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12874 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13043 , 13152 , 13187 , 13188 , 13258 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14821 , 14822 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15903 , 16213 , 16214 , 17331 , 17332 , 17334 , 17347 , 17348 , 18104 , 18175 , 18176 , 19614 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the upper right corner to get going. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, delayed, and more.

The IRCTC website will immediately cancel any reservations made for train travellers, and the users' accounts will start the compensation procedure right away. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.